SANBORN — Niagara County Community College will host the first-ever SUNY Cannabis Conference on Jan. 10.
The conference, co-organized by the State University of New York, SUNY Erie and Genesee and Jamestown community colleges, will cover an array of topics from the "seed to sale" lifespan in the cannabis business. The keynote speaker is Dr. Laszlo Mechtler, medical director of Dent Neurologic Institute and a leader in the fields of neuroimaging, heachace medicine, neuro-oncology and medical cannabis. Additional speakers and breakout sessions will include leaders in the cannabis industry discussing cannabis-related topics in education, culinary arts, agriculture, compliance, advocacy, retail products, community outreach, labor and workforce development.
Register at www.niagaracc.suny.edu/cannabisconference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.