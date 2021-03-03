Savor opens for lunch, dinner

Student Chef Sean Jones shows off a plate of house-made ricotta gnocchi from the Savor dinner menu. (Contributed photo)

Savor Restaurant within the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute (NFCI) is now open for lunch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner.

Reservations can be made at the restaurant by calling 210-2580 or by visiting nfculinary.org/savor

Savor Restaurant is a hands-on culinary classroom for students studying culinary arts or hospitality at the culinary institute, giving them the background they need to hit the ground running in a career after graduation.

Guests of the restaurant get to see firsthand as chef instructors train students in the open kitchen while NCCC officials say guests enjoy top-notch service from the attentive wait staff.

The reasonably priced menu features a $15 prix fixe lunch or $25 prix fixe dinner that includes a starter, main dish and dessert. All cuisine is made from scratch and guests can even enjoy selections from a full bar.

