Savor Restaurant within the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute (NFCI) is now open for lunch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner.
Reservations can be made at the restaurant by calling 210-2580 or by visiting nfculinary.org/savor
Savor Restaurant is a hands-on culinary classroom for students studying culinary arts or hospitality at the culinary institute, giving them the background they need to hit the ground running in a career after graduation.
Guests of the restaurant get to see firsthand as chef instructors train students in the open kitchen while NCCC officials say guests enjoy top-notch service from the attentive wait staff.
The reasonably priced menu features a $15 prix fixe lunch or $25 prix fixe dinner that includes a starter, main dish and dessert. All cuisine is made from scratch and guests can even enjoy selections from a full bar.
