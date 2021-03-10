NCHS eyes reclaiming another 'high wheeler'

Take one look at the Springfield Roadster, manufactured in 1889 in Springfield, Massachusetts, and it's impossible to call it just another bike. From the 50-inch big wheel in front, to the steering mechanism’s handles and the gear configuration, it’s already a special find. But it’s the tangent spokes that reveal the value of this unique antique bicycle.
This past November, staff members of the Niagara County Historical Society uncovered three velocipedes — precursors to the modern bicycle — in the society's collection. While the story of how they came into the society’s possession is lost, society member Clint Starke made a donation to have one of the velocipedes restored. The job went to Craig Allen, an out-of-state specialist in the work.
“While (Allen) was here, he looked at the other two bikes we had up there that were the same high-wheeler type, and (the Springfield Roadster) was a very unusual bike,” Starke said. “He said there was probably only six others like it in the whole United States, and we’ve got the seventh one.”
The Springfield Roadster is valued between $10,000 and $15,000, NCHS curator Terry Abrams said. One of the seven was sold for $7,000, according to his research.
“We have a lot of things that have a lot of historic value. Of course, monetary value, that varies,” Abrams said. The Springfield Roadster “is certainly something that has a lot of appeal to people. Because of its size and shape, it’s not the type of bicycle people ride today.”
Abrams said the Roadster was used as transportation before automobiles became widespread and often shared the roadway with horse-drawn carriages. That may be the reason the wheel was so high, he said; roads were not paved and the bike had to be able to get through mud.
“This was the style for awhile," Abrams said. "The earliest bicycles you had to push along. They didn’t really have pedals or gears, you just walked along with it. Then they developed these with the pedals and the gears, so it was less work.”
Currently NCHS is hosting an exhibit on the life and accomplishments of Royalton native Belva Lockwood who, in addition to being the first woman to run for U.S. President, in 1884, was the first woman to ride a bicycle in Washington, D.C., where she lived in the 1880s and 1890s.
Notes Abrams: “It was technically an adult tricycle, but at that time it was considered scandalous for women to ride bicycles. (Lockwood) saw it as a practical way to get around town quickly and easily.”
Plans for Springfield Roadster aren’t settled yet, according to Abrams. The quality of the first velocipede’s restoration needs to be appraised first.
“Frankly, we were surprised to learn that this one is even more valuable than the other one, and that it’s so rare," he said.
