SANBORN — The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency board put a wrap on its work for 2021 with a brief meeting on Wednesday morning in the conference room at the Samuel M. Ferraro Center for Economic Development in Sanborn.
The one new project that had been scheduled to come before the group was removed from the agenda and will be considered at the January meeting now that the Town of Lewiston has submitted the required consent letter. That project is a proposed $9.1 million solar energy project by Kilmer Solar, LLC proposed for a site at 4616 Townline Road in Ransomville.
The only other project discussed was a refinance for Iskalo Development Corp. Because there was no additional benefit to the company, the approval was pro forma for its existing project at 57 Canal St. in Lockport. The matter was unanimously approved by all board members who were present.
The board also approved a contract for services to continue working with H. Sicherman/the Harrison Studio which provides consulting services associated with the planning, funding, and implementation of NCIDA’s community and economic development programs. The only change to the contract was a reduction in the labor rate charged by the firm.
The same firm was also approved, after being the sole bidder, to provide the agency with consulting services for the administration of NYS Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for Microenterprise grant funds and CARES Small Business & Broadband grants funds.
Jerald I. Wolfgang, first vice chairperson for the board, said he had interviewed NCIDA’s Executive Director Susan Langdon for the Lockport Community Television show “Target Success.”
“She gave a great interpretation of what the IDA does,” Wolfgang told the board, saying the show would also be available on Youtube.
After the meeting he said, “It’s necessary from time to time to alert the community to what the IDA does. Some think it’s just giving money away but that’s not what we do.”
“It’s about how we assist new and existing businesses to improve facilities,” said Wolfgang. “It’s about assisting the community to improve itself.”
Target Success airs in Niagara and Erie counties on LCTV Channel 1301 Thursdays at 10:30 p.m., Friday at 11 a.m. and Saturdays at 12:30 p.m., according to LCTV Executive Director Richard Zapp.
The show is also available streaming on www.lctv.net at those times.
It was also announced this week that NCIDA would be administering $1 million in NYS CDBG CARES ACT funding.
Niagara County Legislature Economic Development Committee Chairman Rich Andres said grants of up to $50,000 are available to for-profit businesses located in Niagara County with 25 or fewer employees. Applicants must be able to explain the negative effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on their business.
The application for the program can be found at www.niagaracountybusiness.com/small-business-grant. Further information is available at (716) 278-8760.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.