The Criminal Division of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office has achieved re-accreditation from the state Department of Criminal Justice Services, Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced on Thursday.
A review of NCSO, to check compliance with standards set forth by the New York State Law Enforcement Accreditation Council for administrative practices, operational procedures and training requirements, was done in January, and on Thursday the council approved NCSO's application for re-accreditation, Filicetti said. The council's approval was by a unanimous vote, he added.
“Receiving this re-accreditation stands to affirm that the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is a professional agency, meeting the standards set forth by the New York State Accreditation program. I am extremely proud of the men and women of the sheriff’s office for leading the way in this endeavor,” Filicetti said.
NCSO has been an accredited office since 2001. Its re-accreditation is valid through 2025. In addition, Filicetti said, the office continues to maintain accreditation standards in its Corrections, Communications and Civil divisions and Forensic Laboratory.
