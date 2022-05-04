NCTEC identified as national 'Model of Excellence' by SkillsUSA    

SkillsUSA has recognized Orleans/Niagara BOCES’ Niagara Career and Technical Education Center (NCTEC) as a Model of Excellence for 2022.
Sanborn-based NCTEC was one of 24 schools selected across the United States for recognition of exceptional integration of personal, workplace and technical skills into SkillsUSA chapter activities. It's the highest honor bestowed on chapters by SkillsUSA, which is among the largest student organizations for career and technical education.
According to SkillsUSA adviser Julie Roloff, NCTEC was recognized specifically for its SkillsUSA chapter's "Kindness Crusade," a school-wide activity that it launched to help create a more positive culture. When students are noticed modeling integrity — which is understood as "doing the right thing even when no one is watching" — their names are entered in a biweekly drawing for gift cards, Roloff said.
The focus of Models of Excellence is student-led activation, according to Lisa Bielmeier, public relations director for Orleans/Niagara BOCES. Students involved in SkillsUSA learn and practice the skills every employer seeks, including leadership, initiative, communication, teamwork and problem solving by taking the lead on all chapter and organizational activities.
“Their SkillsUSA instructors take the education of these students to the next level by guiding them, by never doing the work for them, elevating learning from classroom instruction to successful application of skills,” said Chelle Travis, executive director of SkillsUSA. “Our Models of Excellence represent the very best in SkillsUSA chapter achievement and community involvement. These students represent America’s future skilled workforce and are future leaders in their local communities. It is a tremendous honor for these chapters and the recognition validates these outstanding SkillsUSA programs and schools.”
Michael Weyrauch, Orleans/Niagara BOCES director of adult education, CTE and instructional services, said, “This is an outstanding achievement and I am incredibly proud of the advisers and students for creating this opportunity to better the educational culture at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center. Finding ways to promote selflessness and positive interactions for the sole purpose of improving the lives of those around you is a skill-set our society could use more of. Regardless of someone’s age or title, having this level of integrity will naturally have a profound impact on the world as a whole.”
Each of the 24 schools selected as a Model of Excellence will be evaluated in June, during the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference, for top honors. Judges will assess each of the chapters based on their goals, student-led plan of action, results, evaluation and SkillsUSA Framework integration. Business and industry partners will conduct finalist interviews with students and advisers on June 22. The top three schools will be recognized on June 24 during the SkillsUSA Awards Ceremony.
