2nd New Yorker sickened by virus

ALBANY — A 50-year-old Westchester lawyer has become the second New Yorker to test positive for coronavirus while two Buffalo families are isolated in their homes due to concerns they may be infected, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.
A private school in the Bronx, Riverdale SAR, where a child of the infected man is a student, has closed as a precautionary measure, according to Cuomo and state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker. Some 1,400 children are enrolled at the school.
Neither that man, who is now in serious condition at a Manhattan hospital, or the two Buffalo families were identified. Cuomo said members of the two Buffalo families recently visited a region of Italy dealing with an outbreak of the virus.
Multiple media outlets in Buffalo reported that the two families being monitored for coronavirus, known as COVID-19, involve a total of 12 people, several of whom have shown symptoms of the illness.
Cuomo, at a press briefing at the state Capitol, also said State University administrators are considering cancelling all international trips for students throughout the SUNY system. A decision could come later Tuesday, he said.
The Westchester man had not traveled to China or other regions with known virus outbreaks, Cuomo said. He did travel to Miami, though not in recent days, according to Zucker.
The lawyer works in Manhattan, though it was not immediately known what mode of transportation was being used by the man.
The infection comes on the heels of a 39-year-old woman from Manhattan who also has tested positive for coronavirus and is recuperating at home. Officials say she is a health care worker.
While the governor has urged New Yorkers to remain calm as coronavirus concerns intensify, he succeeded in convincing lawmakers to pass emergency legislation to clarify his powers to suspend laws in the event that quarantine decisions are made.
That measure also provides his administration with $40 million in new funding to address the need to buy equipment and hire health staffers to respond to the virus.
The existing law providing the governor with the power to address emergencies was insufficient, Cuomo explained.
"In this situation, government has to act," Cuomo said. "Quarantine is going to have to be done."
Cuomo also said he will revise legislation that would impose mandatory sick-leave benefits on employers to protect virus patients who cite the illness when they call in sick at their jobs. That proposal has drawn opposition from business groups.
The estimated lethality rate from coronavirus infection is about 1.4 percent of those infected, while the death rate from an infection of the influenza strain now making the rounds is 0.6 percent, Cuomo said.
The governor also noted the most severe heath impacts from coronavirus are felt by elderly people and those who have underlying illnesses.
About 80 percent of coronavirus infections "self-resolve" without hospital treatment, Cuomo said.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
