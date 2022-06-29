BARKER — Representatives of the Town of Somerset unveiled a plaque Wednesday commemorating Neal and Fay Gordon, who in August 2021 donated land for the town to turn into a nature walkway. The plaque has been placed near the entrance to the walkway, on the southern end of Somerset Town Park near the town hall.
The 25-acre section on which the walkway rests was donated by the Gordons in honor of Neal’s uncle Charles Blow and grandfather Ira Blow. Neal Gordon said the land had been owned by his family going back to when they relocated to Somerset from the city of Tonawanda in 1964.
“When I was a kid, I used to play out here all the time,” said Gordon. “We didn’t have any children, and I wanted everyone to enjoy it, so, like the plaque says, it was donated for everybody to enjoy.”
Town supervisor Jeffery Dewart said the walkway has been well received by Somerset residents since it was opened last year. Dewart even mentioned how, one time when he was going to the baseball diamond, he saw a doe and her fawns resting near the site where the plaque would be placed.
“A lot of community members have come through here since the trail’s been done and they love it,” Dewart said.
Dewart presented a certificate to the Gordon family thanking them for their contribution to the town, and declared that the town would recognize June 29 as Neal and Fay Gordon Day.
The Gordons are pleased to see a small piece of nature being preserved.
“This is a good habitat,” Neal Gordon said. “I’ve always been a big advocate for habitat conservation, so donating these lands to the town was a good idea.”
