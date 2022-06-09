Nearly 60 rabbits removed from Niagara Falls residence

NIAGARA FALLS — A city woman is facing animal cruelty charges after nearly 60 rabbits were removed from her Independence Avenue residence on Thursday.
Niagara Falls police were reportedly contacted after the homeowner discovered the rabbits were left behind by the tenant, who had been evicted from the property. Police then notified the Niagara County SPCA.
April K. Monachelli, 35, was charged with six misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty after SPCA Humane Law Enforcement officers seized 57 rabbits from the home on Thursday morning, according to the SPCA.
In a post on Facebook, SPCA officials said they removed 11 rabbits from the same residence in April when Niagara Falls police took the lead on the case. From that post: “They tried to help the owner get the numbers of animals down to a manageable level. At the time, 30 rabbits were moved out of the house and 10 remained. Sadly, it seems they were moved temporarily only to be brought right back to the residence after the inspection.”
On Thursday, investigators noted that the rabbits were located in every room of the house and the basement.
SPCA officials said the rabbits were found in deplorable conditions, many emaciated with fecal matter stuck to their fur. Also found in the backyard were deceased rabbits that had been buried.
Officials at the SPCA say they will be holding the rabbits for several weeks due to the charges filed. While the rabbits won’t be adopted out, foster homes are being sought.
In addition, officials noted the shelter could really use donations of large critter habitats (plastic bottom with wire tops), rabbit water bottles, quality rabbit food (Oxbow) and Timothy hay.
