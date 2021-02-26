Neighborhood keeps the ice rink going at Rogers Avenue Park

Some of the most memorable winters days for long-time Lockportians were the ones they spent as children, with friends and family, at a fully-staffed outdoor rink in a city park.
Without the internet and video games, there was still plenty to do and plenty of room for everyone to exercise and play safely on some of the coldest days of the year.
Fast forward to 2021, and while the COVID-19 outbreak has done its share to keep all public outdoor and indoor rinks closed or severely restricted, that hasn't stopped an entire Lockport neighborhood from taking matters into their own hands.
An ice rink at Rogers Avenue Park on the city's east side has been a popular gathering place in recent weeks for children of all ages and physical abilities.
Hockey stick-toting youths, figure skaters and several sled hockey players, including a few from the Buffalo Sabres sled hockey team, have shared the ice — about 1,000 square feet of it — over the past four to six weeks, according to 1st Ward Alderman Joe Oates.
Oates said a fair share of both moms and dads in the neighborhood have maintained the ice, watering it nightly and shoveling it after snowfall. Matt and Mike Coakley, and Adam Heiman, were among those contributing significant help, he said.
Local businesses including Cornerstone CFCU Arena have also supported the neighborhood rink, Oates said. Arena personnel sharpened about two dozen skates recently (which Oates paid for), while Bare Bottom Wholesale and supportive individuals including the city's engineering consultant, Mike Marino, have donated hockey equipment and skates.
“It's a real family-community endeavor,” Cornerstone hockey director Tom Dockery said. “On any given day, you could see 20 to 30 kids skating there.”
A few decades ago, two city employees who lived in the neighborhood, Danny Sheehan and Joe Kane, got the rink started and it's been a neighborhood tradition ever since, according to Oates.
Follow John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.