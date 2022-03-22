Neighbors of the proposed, “JT’s Sports & Recreation,” came out in force to a Zoning Board of Appeals meeting Tuesday night to protest a local gym owner and kickboxing champ’s plans to turn an empty parcel of land on Hawley Street into an after-school activity center for area kids.
While Ken Lewis brought a long list of items to touch on, the board’s chairman Bill Kevin-Foltz quickly stepped in to bring the meeting’s discussion back to the eight-parking spaces that owner Joe Taylor was appearing before the board to discuss.
Lewis said that city code was being changed by allowing the parking to be waived. He said that a structure of that size – 64-feet by 64-feet – would usually require 17 parking spaces.
Another speaker, Tim Sauls, spoke about how there was already a parking problem in the neighborhood.
“I’m just putting it out there to say that if there’s parking in my parking lot, which is private, I’m going to put signs up and if they’re towed, they’re towed,” Sauls said.
He also asked if any of the children would walk through his parking lot.
“Are you going to guarantee the kids walking out of your facility (won't walk through)? That parents aren’t going to park in my parking lot, taking up vacant area for my tenants and employees to pick up their kids?” he said. “I don’t think you can guarantee that.”
Kevin-Foltz interceded again.
“You have problems right now,” Kevin-Foltz said. “But he hasn’t even put his building up yet. You’re sort of throwing shame on him for parking (which wasn’t made by him).”
Sauls said that he was having problems with people parking in his lot and answered Kevin-Foltz that sometimes he had to tow.
“Well, you do what you got to do,” Kevin-Foltz said. “But you don’t have anything on him yet. I can see after this is done and there’s problems. He’s going to have to warn his people that if they park on your property, they’re going to be towed.”
The variance was granted to Taylor, unanimously.
After the ruling, neighbors gathered outside to talk about the decision.
“We don’t object to what he wants to do, we just think it’s the wrong spot,” Pat Pieroni said, who lives close to the proposed metal building.
The seven neighbors present agreed and said they suspected that the decision had been made before in private to give Taylor his sports center.
Lewis also said that once ground was broken on the corner-lot, there would be a surprise.
“When he starts digging out there, he’s going to find out what he’s in to,” Lewis said. “The minute I see someone there to get soil samples, I’m getting the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), DEC (Department of Environmental Conservation). The whole nine yards. … there’s asbestos buried there. There’s an oil tanks buried in there. There’s all kinds of (stuff) buried in that property.”
For Taylor’s part, he said he would gladly work with the neighborhood to help his building create the least stress as possible.
He had made former comments on having open gym from 6 to 9 p.m., but now said that was wrong and had decided to have individual training in the building with just one other trainee after 6 p.m.
“I want open gym where people can come," Taylor said. "But if it’s a problem with the neighborhood? I’m not going to do it. ... It ain’t going to happen.”
