With a dam, even one crack can signal an out-of-control flood. That’s what happened when Boy Scout Troop 47 conducted its yearly “Scouting for Food” drive to benefit the Pendleton Food Pantry.
Melissa McAninch, who runs the pantry with her husband David, was blown away by the donation of 2,000 pounds of food from the scouts.
“It was an outpouring of love,” she said. “It was a real blessing. There was tons of food and we gave it away for the holidays, or at least Thanksgiving."
Eric Eskra, equipment manager for Troop 47, said both Scouts and Cubs from Pack 47 participated in the drive, but the credit is somewhere else.
“Everyone says, ‘Thank you’ to Boy Scouts and we’re really a small part,” Eskra said. “Ultimately it’s the community.”
Troop 47 went door-to-door with flyers saying they’d be coming back the following Saturday, Nov. 14, to pick up food for the pantry. Residents were asked to leave a bag of food on their porch or by their mailbox for the scouts to pick up.
Eskra said the generosity equals the need in the community.
“I was really surprised how many people in Pendleton really needed help,” he said, noting on Thursday, he’d driven by St. Paul’s United Church of Christ at 7416 Campbell Blvd. where the pantry is housed.
“There was a line around the church to the front,” he said.
McAninch said there’d been a lot of donators this year, including the Boy Scouts, the Lions Clubs, the Starpoint Teacher’s Association, Uncle G’s and regular people from the community who’ve helped the pantry during these unprecedented times
“One guy came in with a cart of groceries and left us with a $100 check,” she said. “It’s neighbors helping neighbors.”
