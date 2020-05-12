There are times when working as a letter carrier still catches Dave Boal off guard.
Take Friday, for example.
During a pause between stops on his route in North Tonawanda, the 57-year-old Boal found himself looking on in awe as snowflakes fell to the ground around him.
Under the unofficial motto of the U.S. Postal Service, letter carriers like Boal understand the need to plow through all manner of snow, rain, heat or "gloom of night" to swiftly complete their appointed rounds.
Still, by early May, even in Western New York, Boal says he'd prefer to have the cold, chill and snow behind him and have more sunshine and a bit more — but not too much — heat as he moves from stop to stop.
"I'm not complaining too much," Boal said during an interview on Friday. "It's just kind of mind-blowing that it's snowing right now. I think it's Mother Nature's way of saying 'stay inside your house.'"
More people are staying in their houses amid social distancing standards imposed in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. But, for postal workers, like other essential employees, there's no staying in. The mail must get delivered.
Boal, whose route normally involves between 500 and 800 stops per day, has been handling a lot more parcels in recent weeks. He suspects it has to do with more people shopping from home to avoid trips to the store.
"It kind of reminds us of like Christmastime even though it's May," Boal said. "There are as many parcels now as there were two weeks before Christmas, which is pretty wild."
Boal says the "Thank You" business is up now, too.
More customers are getting packages from loved ones. On Boal's route, some of them are also leaving him Tim Hortons gift cards, bags filled with candy and notes of appreciation. He said he has also noticed more chalk art on the sidewalks, with youngsters showing off their creativity outdoors and a few leaving him messages telling him "thank you" and "have a good day."
"There is quite a lot of appreciation, actually," Boal said.
The typical postal carrier spends part of the day delivering mail on foot, carrying mail in bags that can weigh up to 50 pounds. In the afternoon, Boal usually does more curbside delivery, dropping off packages at homes and businesses.
Pre-COVID, the job was not without its share of hazards. In winter, Boal deals with heavy snow, ice and slick conditions. In the warmer months, Boal says the heat and humidity tend to be even tougher to take, with dehydration and heat exhaustion being primary areas of concern.
Then there are the outdoor pests and the dogs.
Letter carriers have their share of horror stories relating to loose pooches. Boal himself had a chunk taken out of his leg by a pitbull who came through a door and surprised him during a delivery.
"It can be potentially be sort of dangerous if your'e not paying attention," Boal said.
The job is not without its benefits, though.
Boal said nothing beats working outdoors on those "beautiful days" in Western New York when the sun is shining and the temperature is just right.
He knows many of his customers by name and, in the past, has stopped to chat to learn more about them as he moved from house to house.
Boal says people are still as friendly as they were before COVID, they just tend to say "hello" from greater distances now.
"You get to the know the people and you care about them and you watch their kids grow up and what have you, so there's that. There's a connection with your customers," he said.
As they do their jobs indoors and outdoors, postal workers are wearing masks, doing their best to keep their distance from one another and their customers and taking additional precautions like everyone else.
At the post office in North Tonawanda, like other post offices across the region, shifts have been split to allow fewer workers to be in the building at the same time. The frequency of cleaning has been increased and hand sanitizer and disinfectants have been made available to employees.
In terms of handling parcels, Boal notes that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that packages are safe to handle and receive.
"There's no danger of contracting anything from the actual mail, parcels included, so that puts us at ease and hopefully it puts our customers more at ease as well," Boal said.
North Tonawanda Postmaster Brendan Shea said the staggered employee start times and social distancing measures were implemented weeks ago to promote enhanced safety for all employees.
"As I said to all the crew here, it's kind of frustrating to be essential in a time of stress and adverse situations and in challenging times, but it's also an extreme honor because we service the community," he said. "Our customers are relying on us to give them some semblance of normalcy."
"They are not looking for fanfare or glory," Shea said of postal workers. "These are lunch-bucket employees who work with a smile. They take it personally as do I in servicing the community."
In terms of the actual work, Boal said his job during the pandemic has not changed a great deal. The way he looks at it, postal workers are like everyone else, just trying to do their part while the community and the country endure one of the most difficult challenges in recent memory.
"The doctors, nurses, first responders, the people in the grocery stores — those are the people you should be giving a pat on the back to," he said. "At the same time, one woman said to me 'you are bringing medication to people that don't want to leave their house' and that's pretty fulfilling on our end, too."
"I wouldn't say we are heroes by any stretch, but we are doing something kind of important," Shea added.
