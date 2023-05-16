Not even a lifetime in the business could have prepared a restaurant owner for navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.
The entire food service industry was turned on its head and forced restaurant owners to rethink a significant part of their business model.
Gone were the dining rooms with full tables of people sharing meals and conversations. Instead, customers would stand in socially distant lines outside a window while waiting for their takeout orders.
Some restaurants managed to weather the storm, while others were forced to close their doors permanently.
One restaurant in Newfane had opened under new ownership just as the pandemic forced the shuttering of dining rooms across the world.
Bethany Sears, owner of The Brookside, 2990 Lockport-Olcott Road, got through it and used the tumult as an opportunity to reimagine her business.
Sears is no stranger to the ups and downs of the restaurant business.
Her father, Doug Schultz, was the owner of another well-known Newfane eating establishment, Castles. Eleven years old when her father acquired the restaurant, Sears essentially grew up at Castles, and worked there until it closed in 1996.
She continued to work in the restaurant business afterwards at the Wilson Boat House and Sunset Bar and Grill.
Former Brookside owner Tammy Gerling approached Sears about taking over her business in 2019, knowing that Sears had extensive experience in the restaurant business. Sears purchased the business in November of that year and officially reopened Brookside in March 2020.
Within weeks of opening her doors, she had no choice but to close them.
At the time, The Brookside was operating strictly as a banquet facility. When restrictions on gatherings came down, Sears had to scale back to stay afloat.
“A lot of my family and friends worked for food, or for free, to help me make it through,” she said.
Sears started by selling take-out chicken and biscuit dinners. As the customers continued to lineup for takeout, she slowly began to expand her menu and was able to open an ice cream stand, using a Small Business Administration grant.
“We had lines out in the parking lot,” Sears recalls. “It was learning as you go and never doing more than you could handle.”
While her customers were outside, Sears focused on retooling her business inside.
“We spent the time while it was shut down remodeling ... and making it into a restaurant with the little money that we had.”
The success of her takeout business inspired Sears to convert The Brookside to a full-service restaurant, with banquet services in addition, when she reopened the dining room in October 2020.
“The takeout business is still huge. We do as much takeout as we do dining,” she said.
While the pandemic did present significant challenges, Sears said she learned some valuable lessons from it.
“I’m glad that I didn’t do things too quickly, or tried to do too much at one time and fail,” she said.
Four of Sears’ six children currently work with her at the restaurant and she has known many of the customers since her days at Castles.
“It was so nice to see the faces that watched me grow up at the other restaurant come back,” she said. “I’m older and they’re older, but it’s almost like 20 years didn’t go by.”
