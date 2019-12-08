New app lists local non-profit, public services

For residents of eastern Niagara County, a full list of all non-profit and public services is only a few clicks away.
The Grigg Lewis Foundation has launched a mobile application for its Lockport Family Resource Guide, a formerly printed guide that it published in partnership with the Mental Health Association of Niagara County and the Lockport Family Focus Group. The printed guide was available at local service agencies, non-profits and schools.
The free mobile application lists various public and non-profit services across 30 categories, including elder care, adult education, substance abuse, domestic violence, legal aid, mental health, both men's and women's services, food pantries, transitional housing, support groups and others.
You can find the app on the Apple and GooglePlay stores by searching, "Lockport guide" or "LKPT guide."
Brooke Burrows, a grand support specialist at the Grigg Lewis Foundation, said the foundation ultimately decided the printed guide "would not be as useful as an app."
"We saw this as a gap in services, that it was hard to get information out to residents about services that are available," Burrows said. "It’s a way to get everybody’s information to Lockport residents.”
The foundation launched the app early last month, but kept quiet about it while fixing bugs in the earlier version.
The app was created by Innovative App Design, of Rochester.
The app will be updated as new services become available and others are eliminated.
