The Common Council may vote again Wednesday on the question of raising the city treasurer’s pay.
Third Ward Alderman Mark Devine said a resolution is in the works to authorize a $6,000 increase in Sue Mawhiney’s salary over a four-year period.
Per the city charter, pay increases for elected officials can only be approved in the month of July, in the year in which the position is up for election.
The resolution on the council’s Wednesday business agenda calls for a smaller raise, doled out over a lengthier period, than the resolution that was voted down by a majority of the council two weeks ago. Devine proposed an $8,000 raise for Mawhiney, whose current salary is $55,000. Mawhiney’s pay has not been raised during her eight-year tenure as treasurer.
The new pay resolution results in part from Devine learning that a salary increase can be granted in stages throughout the treasurer’s term of office. It calls for the treasurer to receive a $3,000 raise in January 2024 and additional raises of $1,000 per year between 2025 and 2027.
Devine will be absent from the council’s Wednesday meeting, due to a family obligation, he said. He’s looking for another Republican alderman to sponsor the resolution in his absence.
First Ward Alderman Paul Beakman, council president, who previously dismissed Devine’s effort as an example of Republican “cronyism,” said on Monday he would be open to raising the treasurer’s pay, if salaries in the corporation counsel’s office also are raised.
Beakman said he already had that discussion with Devine, and Devine agreed, raises for the city attorney and deputy city attorneys can be looked at — during the 2024 city budget process. There is no time limitation on changing attorneys’ pay, Devine noted, saying he didn’t want two sets of pay raises in the same resolution.
In that case, Beakman said, he’s “a hard no” on a raise for Mawhiney.
Devine’s resolution two weeks ago went down to defeat on a 3-2 vote. Alderman at Large Lisa Swanson-Gellerson was not present, and four yes votes were necessary for the resolution to pass.
The two dissenters were Beakman and 5th Ward Alderman Maggie Lupo, who on Monday said she’s undecided how she’d vote on the new resolution.
Mayor Michelle Roman offered no opinion on it either, but suggested the council could change the city charter to update the timing of raises for elected officials. The charter says July is the time to address pay, but the state election calendar changed a few years ago. Petitioning deadlines and primary elections are now prior to July. And, Mawhiney is unopposed this year.
“Maybe more people would run if they knew (the post) earned that much money,” Roman said.
