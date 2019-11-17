The Village of Wilson will have its first bank branch in over five years this week.
Bank of Akron will open its fifth branch, and first in Niagara County, at 9 a.m. Monday in 638 Lake St., a former cold storage facility and olive oil store located in the Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company plaza.
The branch, located less than a mile from the village's main strip on Market Street, occupies only 1,100 square feet, but will offer full banking service, including three tellers and one customer service representative. Colleen Bowman, co-owner of the Wilson Lakeside Market, will serve as the branch manager, based on her more than 30 years of banking experience.
Once open, the bank will be the first in the village or town of Wilson since the First Niagara Bank branch at 294 Young St. closed in 2014. Since then, residents have had to drive eight to the nearest branches in Newfane and Ransomville, which are both Key Bank locations.
However, Newfane's Key Bank branch closed late last month due to air quality issues caused by mold. That closure has left residents in northern Newfane, such as Olcott, as much as 13 miles away from a branch, although one Ontario Shores Federal Credit Union branch remains in Newfane's central hamlet.
"If you go farther east, primarily everyone has lost their banks throughout the area," Town Supervisor Doyle Phillips said. "It’s just a sign of the times."
"It's difficult," Village Mayor Art Lawson said of the over 10-minute drives from the village to the nearest branch. "Having a new branch is really going to help our village and town a lot.”
Town employees have also had to travel to Ransomville for Wilson's banking needs.
“It was time-consuming, it was a cost on the people of the town," Phillips said.
Against the trend
Wilson's new branch is arriving at a time when more small communities are losing their local banks.
S&P Global Market Intelligence reported bank closures reached a record high of 1,947 closures last year. New York State ranked second among the 50 states in net bank closures, which S&P partly attributed to an increase in mobile and online banking.
In S&P's most recent mobile banking survey, more customers reported switching banks to get a better mobile banking experience than switched to have access to a broader branch footprint.
"It's obviously not going to go to zero, but I would expect it to continue," said James Barth, a finance professor at Auburn University. "Banks are deciding you don't need as many branches. You need them in strategic locations where you can have the biggest bang for your buck."
Niagara County has not been immune to the rise in recent bank closures.
The Village of Youngstown lost its only bank, a Key Bank branch, in June 2018. Bank of America closed a branch in Lewiston last October, though the village is served by other banks. And Oct. 25, Key Bank closed in Newfane, leaving large swaths of northern Niagara County bankless.
Phillips said he approached several banks over the past four years to gauge interest in opening a Wilson location, but found more interest in a bank kiosk or ATM.
"Nobody wants a brick-and-mortar (location) because so much is done through computers," Phillips said.
“We’ve chased a lot of banks for the last four years,” he added.
But many businesses and residents disagree with the all-digital approach and say a nearby branch is crucial to life and business.
"You definitely need a financial institution if you’re going to do business in the town," Phillips said.
Acquiring a bank
About a year and a half ago, Phillips contacted Bank of Akron through a networking group that involved a bank manager. Managers at the 119-year-old bank showed interest in opening a sixth branch in Wilson, building on a footprint that includes a location in Lancaster and two each in Clarence and Akron.
“Once we sat down with them, we heard from members of the community just how much it affected them to not have a bank in their area, that’s when we decided this really makes sense for us," said Kimberly Gromoll, marketing manager for Akron Bank.
Bank of Akron expressed interest in a Wilson branch. Phillips said he spent about a year working with Town Clerk Diane Muscoreil, Bank of Akron Senior Vice President Rich Johnson and officials at the state Department of Financial Services on an application to create a banking development district.
The BDD, created in 1998, aims to encourage banks to open branches in underserved areas by offering up to $10 million in subsidized public deposits and other benefits.
Gromoll said the application is moving "in a very positive direction," but has not yet been formally approved.
Positive signs
Lawson said the bank may signal a better future for businesses in Wilson, some of which have suffered in recent years from record-high water levels on Lake Ontario.
“I think it’s great for the village, great for our residents. It shows the village and town are moving in a positive direction together," Lawson said.
Both town officials predicted residents would keep the new branch open for years to come.
"I feel the bank of Akron can count on us on not letting them down. They're going to be really supportive of the bank," Lawson said of Wilson residents.
The Bank of Akron will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays. The bank will hold its grand opening celebration at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
