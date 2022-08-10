Lockport New Beginnings may be interrupted, but it always comes back to begin again. After two years of canceling the 21st annual Walk-A-Thon for a Drug-Free Community, due to concerns involving the COVID-19 virus, the event is officially back on Sept. 10, this time at Outwater Memorial Park.
The event will include concessions, a DJ, a raffle, as well as speaker Miguel Sepulveda, a recovery coach. Currently, vendors are invited to register for the event and more baskets to raffle off are welcome.
The mission of Lockport New Beginnings is to be a support group that helps troubled teens under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Started in 1994, Lockport New Beginnings Inc. began with the commitment to enhance “healthy lifestyles in the community” and help “youth to excel.”
In a press release, founder Carsee Herring wrote that she’d started the organization to “eradicate chemical dependency in our community” and that presently, she is looking to give the organization a permanent home to continue to bring services to the youth.
“We’re trying to help kids’ lives and stay positive,” she said at a community meeting where members of the organization discussed avenues to get the word out about the walk-a-thon, as well as raise funds for a building.
“It’s easy to get into trouble and go to jail or prison,” she added. “We’re trying to cut that out.”
The new building would be a place teens can come for help from a mentor, as well as have a gym where they can play basketball or volleyball, for free. The group is asking that interested individuals and businesses contact their website www.lockportnewbeginnings.com/ or mail to Lockport New Beginnings, Inc. P.O. Box 1203, Lockport, New York 14095. The goal is to raise $75,000.
Herring said that of the graduates of the group’s program “Young Men and Women of Character” there is one graduate who is now a police officer in California. Another is now a teacher in New York City and, right in Lockport is a social worker and counselor who is now serving as a mentor for addicts who’ve also come to New Beginnings for help.
“Lockport New Beginnings wants to provide a safe place for our children in the community,” Herring wrote. “To stay off the street. To learn, develop and grow. A place where anyone can seek help in the fight against chemical dependency.”
