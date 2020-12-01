New bishop ready to face diocese's challenges

BUFFALO — Bishop Michael William Fisher, a Baltimore native, has been appointed by Pope Francis as the 15th bishop of the troubled Diocese of Buffalo. He will be formally inducted on Jan. 15 in St. Joseph’s Cathedral downtown.
Fisher, 62, served as a pastor in several churches in Maryland before becoming an auxiliary bishop in Washington, D.C. He now takes over upstate New York’s largest diocese with 163 parishes and missions across eight counties.
Fisher's appointment follows a lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James on behalf of abuse victims and while the diocese navigates Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Fisher will be working with the Movement to Restore Trust (MRT), a group looking to bring people back to the diocese following highly publicized reports of sexual abuse. The movement has also been working with the Diocesan Renewal Task Force, which has been reimagining the organization of parish, school and life in the church.
At a Tuesday press conference, Fisher said he’s eager to begin rebuilding the diocese.
“As we look to the future with hope and renewal, I am well aware of the challenges we face, the ongoing Covid threat and the restrictions it requires to keep us safe, financial constraints that the diocese's Chapter 11 status entails and, most of all, our ongoing need to acknowledge the pain and destruction of those whose lives have been so deeply hurt by members of the clergy,” Fisher said. “If they will allow it, I hope to walk with them in seeking healing, to listen and in some way soothe the wounds that have been inflicted on them and lessen the burden they have been forced to carry.”
Fisher pledged he would work hard to rebuild the church and establish credibility, trust and transparency throughout the diocese. He addressed the attorney general's lawsuit and the decades of cover-ups, saying there will be zero-tolerance for such behaviors. Holding those responsible accountable for what they have done is an imperative of his tenure, he said.
John J. Hurley, president of Canisius College, former co-chair of the Bishop’s Council of the Laity and a member of MRT, said Fisher has a hard road ahead of him.
“Bishop Fisher steps into a very challenging situation as the Diocese of Buffalo seeks to complete its reorganization in federal bankruptcy court in a manner that will provide some measure of justice to the victims of clergy sexual abuse over many decades,” Hurley said in a written release. “He must lead a process that is both legal and pastoral and create a church that is focused on healing and reconciliation. Bishop Fisher’s job is complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic that has kept the faithful from their parishes and has exacerbated the financial challenges the diocese faces.”
James last week sued the diocese, former Bishop Richard Malone and another church leader, alleging they covered up allegations of sexual misconduct and misused charitable assets by supporting predatory priests who were allowed to retire or go on leave.
Malone resigned in December 2019 amid mounting calls from his staff, priests and the public for his ouster over his handling of allegations of clergy members' sexual misconduct. The diocese has been led on an interim basis by Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger.
