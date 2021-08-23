Lockport-based VanDeMark Chemical, Inc. has announced the appointment of Jeff Davis as president and Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Mike Kucharski, who is retiring from day-to-day operations to serve in an advisory role with the company.
VanDeMark is a leading producer of phosgene with a comprehensive line of phosgene derivatives and expertise in the development of custom phosgene chemicals. Its products are used in the production of pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, plastics and polymers, coatings, adhesives, sealants, inks and dyes, personal care and cosmetic products, and for other industries.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors, the management team, and VanDeMark’s employees, we want to thank Mike for his leadership and impact over more than three decades with VanDeMark,” said Roger Marrero, senior partner with Comvest Partners and a member of the VanDeMark board of directors.
“During his tenure, Mike led the company through the design and build of the current facility, made strategic acquisitions, and has driven the development and launch of dozens of new products. VanDeMark would not be what it is today without Mike’s leadership. Our team is thankful for Mike’s unwavering commitment and wishes him the best in his next chapter.”
Davis, who assumed the CEO role on Aug. 4, brings decades of business leadership and specialty chemical experience to VanDeMark.
As stated by Marrero: “We are excited for Jeff to lead VanDeMark and continue to drive growth and expansion. Jeff brings a great mix of experience, passion, and leadership. He will be a great fit for the company.”
Davis most recently served as the CEO of Cyanco, a producer of sodium cyanide reagents for gold and silver mining, where he and the team transformed the company from a respected regional player into the global market share leader. Prior to Cyanco, Davis was the senior vice president of the global Superabsorbent Polymer business for Evonik Industries, one of the world’s largest specialty chemical companies.
Davis also served as president and Chief Operating Officer of AGY, a leader in the performance composites market, and president of the Sealants and Adhesives business for Momentive Performance Materials. His early career experience was with General Electric in operational and general management roles across multiple GE businesses.
