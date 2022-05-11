Steven Pump is the City of Lockport’s new director of engineering, coming to the job after it was left empty for two months after James Elmer left the position.
During that interim, Nussbaumer & Clark, an engineering firm with a Lockport office, continued to update the Common Council at its meetings. Some minor tasks were taken over as well, according to Mike Marino, a Nussbaumer & Clark consultant, such as permits for “street cuts,” which are usually taken care of by the director of engineering.
Street-cuts usually involve opening the street to install private water and sewer lines or any subterranean utility work.
Marino explained that his firm is contracted with the city annually and will continue to act as consultants to Pump. He said that while Pump has expertise in geotechnical engineering, Nussbaumer & Clark acts as a kind of Department of Engineering for Lockport, supporting Pump with its own workers who each have backgrounds in various disciplines.
Marino noted that Nussbaumer & Clark fills the need for professional engineering in many municipalities, including the Village of Lewiston which has no engineering department and relies entirely on the firm.
Each year the City of Lockport pays Nussbaumer & Clark a $30,000 retainer for their services.
Marino said he’d continue to attend the Common Council meetings as Pump starts off in his position, but Pump will be “front and center” in dealing with the board.
“Mike’s been a great resource,” Pump said. “Everybody from the city has been great, very helpful and welcoming. I’m excited getting going.
Pump is versed in third-party special inspections, as well as geotechnical work. He said he has a lot of field experience which will be useful in his present role and has worked approximately 14 years in general construction.
While Pump is not from the area – he is from Detroit and got his degree from Michigan University – he and his family are excited about moving to Lockport. Pump added that he and his family have been living in Cleveland for two years before landing in Western New York.
“I have a wife and three beautiful children,” he said. “So Lockport’s home for me. It’s nice to live here and work here as well.”
