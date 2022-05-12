New Cornerstone branch will replace west end site

Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union is getting ready to open a new branch office in early 2023 while closing its branch in the Lock City's west end.
The new branch office location, 5810 S. Transit Road at Strauss Road, is approximately 2 miles distant of / a five-minute drive from the Stevens Street branch office, credit union officials pointed out. It's also 2 miles distant of the main office at South Transit and Rapid roads.
The decision to close the Stevens Street branch came after Cornerstone expanded into Amherst (Getzville) and conducted an assessment of existing properties that considered the long-term viability of its former headquarters in the city. In the end, the credit union's board of directors decided it is “prudent and necessary” to close the Stevens Street branch while cementing its visibility along South Transit Road, according to Ashleah Canastraro, vice president, director of marketing and member experience.
Cornerstone acknowledges the “many longtime members who have come to know and love the 55 Stevens branch,” Canastraro said, and for them, “every effort is being made for a smooth transition” via means including online banking and the MoneyPass ATM network and nationwide Shared Branch locations to which all Cornerstone members have access. There's a Shared Bank site at 260 West Ave. for members who prefer banking within walking distance of the Stevens Street site.
Board chair David Nemi suggested the new branch will attract a new group of people to discover CCFCU.
“This new location is perfectly situated among essential shopping and home goods provisions as well as the new Lockport Memorial Hospital. Those looking for a new way of banking, and who seek out competitive lending and financing products, will be pleasantly surprised by all we have to offer," he said. "It is an exciting time in our aim to serve more of the Lockport community."
The swapping out of one branch for another in Lockport is a case of guiding the credit union successfully into the future, according to CEO Eric Hepkins.
“As a member-owned, not for profit cooperative that exists to provide access to the financial system for those in need, the onus is upon us to operate with thrift and service as well as build on a vision for our future,” he said. “As we grow, our members benefit and one thing we can promise is we will always stay true to our Lockport roots.”
The new branch office will be located inside the old OTB parlor in the town. A new facade and a new interior are in the works, according to construction manager Concept Construction.
