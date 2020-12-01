Newfane Central School District on Tuesday reported three new COVID-19 cases, two in the middle school and one at the high school.
Two of the cases were announced via letters sent home to parents and the third case, a faculty member at the middle school, was announced at Tuesday night's Board of Education meeting.
In response to a Covid-positive student's presence on the middle school grounds on Nov. 20, district Superintendent Mike Baumann said all eighth-grade students will go with remote-only instruction from Wednesday through Friday.
“We’re trying to control the spread of the virus,” Baumann said. “The person at the middle school had contact with a lot of the kids.”
The second case involves a staff member who was on the high school grounds on Nov. 25. There are no plans to discontinue scheduled in-person classes in that building.
Baumann said parents who received a letter should not fear their child or children were in close contact with any individual who most recently tested positive. Parents and guardians of children who were determined to be at risk were already informed by the district, he said.
Keeping all eighth-graders at home for the rest of the week is a case of "erring on the side of caution,” Baumann said. “We know we can provide decent remote instruction.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.