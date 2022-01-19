New positive cases of COVID-19 dropped by nearly 1,000 cases over the past week, according to numbers released by the Niagara County Health Department on Wednesday.
From Jan. 12 to Jan. 19, the county say 3,041 new Covid cases. There were 4,035 new positive cases over the course of the previous week.
In addition, Niagara County has now seen more than 500 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020. This past week saw nine more Covid-related deaths, pushing the total number of deaths to 501.
Hospital bed availability slightly decreased this past week with the seven-day average falling to 51% from 56% at Eastern Niagara Hospital and 12% from 19% at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Available beds increased slightly at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, 6% up from 3% this past week.
As far as overall cases, Director of Health Dan Stapleton said last week that he believed the region was at the high water mark in this latest surge.
“We follow (state) numbers. If that continues to be true, then we’ll continue to go down from now,” he said. “But the one thing this has taught us is not to get overly confident because this is a challenge.”
The newest state COVID-19 testing site is up and running at Niagara County Community College.
The NCCC site is in Building G and its hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled at https://tinyurl.com/427uu6kr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.