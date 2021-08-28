Throughout 2021, New Directions is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Lockport Ladies Relief Society, the forerunner of Wyndham Lawn Home for Children.
As a part of its 150th anniversary, New Directions’ Wyndham Lawn Campus will be hosting an open house event on Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m. Tours of the Wyndham Lawn Campus will be offered, along with a picnic dinner from 4 to 5 p.m.
The event is in conjunction with Wyndham Lawn Adventure Recreation’s annual Summer Spectacular, a 40-year tradition featuring games, activities, teamwork, and fun, including the always-entertaining Cardboard Boat Regatta.
Tickets and reservations are required.
“We are excited to invite the community onto our campus in celebration of this significant milestone” said James W. Coder, CEO. “Throughout the last 150 years our supporters and the Lockport community have been essential to our successes and we hope you can join us for an afternoon to both step back in time and celebrate the present.”
Tickets for the Open House, which includes a boxed picnic dinner, can be purchased for $10 at https://fosteringgood.org/support/wyndham-150-years/. Open House parking is available at the Henrietta G. Lewis Campus School parking lot.
Those wishing to make a donation in support of ongoing services may do so at the above website. Community members wishing to share their Wyndham Lawn experiences are invited to fill out the contact form online at https://fosteringgood.org/shareyourstory/.
Additionally, New Directions will be burying a time capsule on the grounds, to mark the occasion.
The Lockport Ladies Relief Society began dispensing food, coal, clothing, and bedding to families in need, in 1865.
The Society became incorporated on February 8, 1871 and established a permanent home for children on High Street.
Needing more space, the society then moved to Wyndham Lawn in 1892.
In 1917 the name was changed to Wyndham Lawn Home for Children.
Today, the Wyndham Lawn Campus offers residential care for 30 children as well as the Henrietta G. Lewis Campus School, the Wayne A. Secord Therapeutic Preschool and an array of services delivered in-home to families in Niagara and neighboring counties.
For more information, please visit New Directions website (fosteringgood.org), Facebook page, or call 535-1830.
