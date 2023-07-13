Lockport CARES, the only homeless shelter in Lockport, has announced its hired a new executive director to replace Kevin Wing. That man’s name is Ben Stuckey and he’s come a long way to the Lockport post.
In a letter to “friends of Lockport CARES” Stuckey was described as having, “experience working with several ministries and outreach programs.”
This only touches the surface of the journey that has brought Stuckey to the Lockport post.
When he was 21, Stuckey was arrested in relation to a shooting in a drug deal gone bad and was sentenced to six months in county jail in Indiana.
The first night found Stuckey walking along the cells, trying to figure out where he could sleep when an older man, named Skip, grabbed his arm and told him he could bunk in his cell.
That night, Stuckey dreamed that a preacher was telling him something. He woke up to find one of the prisoners outside his cell actually preaching. This was his first introduction to Jesus and fueled the rest of the next 20 years of his life.
Upon release, Stuckey was involved in spreading the word of Christianity, first as a convert, then as a pastor himself. He attended seminary, he preached in mega-churches and then he got involved with a Lutheran non-profit to get Bible studies for developmentally disabled people into churches.
“It was called Lutheran Disability Ministries,” he said. He worked for the group and its parent company, AbleLight, for seven years.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit while he worked as a pastor in northern Indiana. Just before that, he and his team had been battling the “rural internet” or lack of internet issue and he found himself in the startling position of being a leading voice people were turning to throughout the area in a time when no one knew what to do.
“We had the only voice in town and when coronavirus hit, we were ready,” he said.
Soon church services were getting 100,000 views on YouTube. Stuckey had become a celebrity overnight.
But for all the attention, things weren’t right. Stuckey had a panic attack. He prayed to God to just “get me out,” and found himself feeling “dead.”
So after praying to God for a sign, Stuckey left his position and he and his wife and two kids left Indiana and moved to Lewiston. It was a season of rest.
You can’t outrun your demons, Stuckey said. All his life, he’d wanted acceptance and once he knew he was accepted by God, he “took off,” but his insecurities followed him. He credits God for giving him this new insight in life.
Stuckey heard about the job at Lockport CARES and said it was everything he’d ever wanted.
“Just the idea of bringing people in. Meeting a need. Getting them on their feet, getting them into a new life, helping them see they have worth and value,” he said.
Stuckey said he’s thrilled to have the job and noted that since Skip pulled him into his cell, he’d been blessed with finding true visionaries and leaders in his life, many of whom people would disqualify as leaders because of their mistakes. To Stuckey, that just means they really know what life is like.
“I sat down at the Living Well Program and a man sat next to me,” Stuckey said. “During a break I asked him why he was here, how he got involved.
“He said, ‘Lockport CARES’ and he didn’t know me. I knew I was in the right place,” Stuckey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.