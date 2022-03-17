New flood maps developed for Lake Ontario shoreline

New flood inundation maps have been developed by the U.S. Geological Survey to visualize potential flooding at different lake levels along Lake Ontario's U.S. shoreline.
The maps, which were funded by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, will inform flood preparation, planning and response, and may inform decisions on issues ranging from road closures and evacuation areas to post-flood recovery efforts, according to a Thursday release from U.S. Geological Survey.
The maps covers 321 miles of Lake Ontario shoreline in Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Oswego, Cayuga and Jefferson counties. and depict estimates of the area of inundation and water depth of shoreline flooding based on data collected from eight new USGS lake gauges.
Between 2017 and 2019, record flooding along Lake Ontario’s New York shoreline resulted in more than $1 billion in damages. USGS scientists installed 14 temporary water-level gauges in 2017 and monitored flooding through the lake’s recession. They also documented high-water marks, such as mud and debris on structures. The data from these temporary gauges and high-water marks helped identify the best locations to install the permanent gauges.
“The eight new gauges placed off the New York shoreline will give us much more insight into how Lake Ontario flooding will affect communities along the shore as well as inland,” said Christopher Gazoorian, surface water specialist for the USGS New York Water Science Center. “The gauges give us information that has not existed for this region of New York.”
The new gauges monitor lake levels in near real time and also provided the data used to develop the new series of flood inundation maps.
The new maps are accessible through the USGS Flood Inundation Mapper (https://fim.wim.usgs.gov/fim/), an online tool that people can use to assess the potential for flooding at various places across the nation.
These gauges are not the only ones on the lake but they are the first that produce data reflecting localized conditions affecting water elevation, such as wind speed and direction. Numerous rivers and bays feed into Lake Ontario, and an estimated 13,000 homes are in the region.
