A four-way stop has been placed at Market and Exchange streets in the City of Lockport following a meeting of the traffic advisory meeting on Oct. 17.
There is also a scheduled four-way stop to be placed on the corner of Lincoln and Locust streets on Nov. 1.
According to Police Chief Steve Abbott, who sits on the advisory board, there have been some car accidents on the Market-Exchange intersection due to people running the light.
The intersection has a traffic light, he said, but drivers often became confused because a second-traffic light is located yards away as Exchange Street crosses the canal. That light was meant to indicate when the bridge was out.
Drivers would see the traffic light for the bridge turn green and proceed without noticing the traffic light at the following intersection was red and subsequently run the light, Abbott said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.