The Common Council will hold a public hearing Wednesday on a proposed local law enabling “hybrid” council meetings.
The local law would add a videoconferencing policy to the city charter and allow for partly remote business meetings and work sessions in the event one or two aldermen, and/or the mayor, are physically unable to be present at a meeting due to “extraordinary circumstances.” In that case, and so long as a quorum of aldermen are present in person, the others could participate by phone or videoconference.
The proposed local law was recently re-introduced after being downed on a 2-4 council vote in December. At the time, aldermen Luke Kantor, Kitty Fogle, Kristin Barnard and Gina Pasceri cast the “no” votes. Since then, Barnard and Pasceri resigned from the council.
The hearing will begin after the 6:30 p.m. opening of the council’s business meeting at city hall.
