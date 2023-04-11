The Royalton town highway department is under new leadership.
Current deputy highway superintendent Shawn Zglinicki will become interim highway superintendent effective May 1. His appointment by town Superivsor Daniel Bragg follows the early March retirement of elected highway superintendent James Spark, a town employee of more than 30 years.
Zglinicki will serve as interim highway superintendent through the end of the year, that is, the end of Spark's term of office.
Zglinicki and Greg Lindke both have petitioned for the Republican ballot line in the November highway superintendent election. Lindke also petitioned for the Conservative line, and his candidacy was endorsed by the Town of Royalton Republican Committee earlier this year.
If Zglinicki is not elected highway superintendent, he will retain his existing post with the highway department, according to town officials.
