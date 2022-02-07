The new job specification of “Director of Streets, Parks and Water Distribution” was approved by the City of Lockport Civil Service Commission on Jan. 21 and is coming in front of the recently elected City Council on Wednesday.
Responsibilities of the job include overseeing day-to-day operations for the streets, equipment maintenance, parks, building maintenance, street lighting, as well as, municipal sewer and water.
The job is full time, Tim Russo said, and pay for a 2022 hire is $80,388. The job is classified as part of the Public Works Department.
According to Deputy Counsel Jason Cafarella the job is also competitive. That means it requires taking a Civil Service exam.
Mike Hoffman, recently retired Director of Highways and Parks for the City of Lockport as of Jan. 8, was holding his position part-time prior to his retirement. Currently Hoffman has been coming in six hours a week until someone can be found for the newly minted position whose responsibilities mirrored many of his own.
Cafarella also explained briefly what the new job was about.
“What the city is looking to do is taking that position and adding on some additional job duties and responsibilities,” Cafarella said, noting that some of those responsibilities include the day-to-day water and sewer operations, as well as the administration work that comes with that service.
The job also falls under the City of Lockport Department Heads Union, Cafarella said, a classification which is also the same as, for example, a chief building inspector, a city assessor, a director of engineering and a personnel officer, as well as many more.
“Because it’s changing the title and eliminating one job title within that union, and within that collective bargaining agreement, and then creating a new one, the city and the union needed to reach an agreement to modify that prior position,” Cafarella said.
Should the title and subsequent budget line be approved by the Common Council, Deputy Counsel Pat McGrath said that it appears there are one or two individuals who have “proper” qualifications, but did not specify whom.
“The council needs to agree,” McGrath said, noting she did not know what the plans of the council were.
The Common Council meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Council chambers, preceded by a Committee of a Whole at 6 p.m., and a Finance Meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at City Hall.
