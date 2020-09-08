BUFFALO — The Mandy Steingasser murder trial, which came to a crashing halt in March in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, will now be tried by a new judge.
Officials with the New York State Office of Court Administration have confirmed that Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon will be replaced by Buffalo-based acting New York State Supreme Court Justice Sheila DiTullio.
Sheldon, who has reached the mandatory retirement age for judges in New York, will be stepping down from the bench at the end of September.
DiTullio, a former assistant Erie County district attorney, has been a Supreme Court justice since January 2008. Prior to that, she served for 12 years as an Erie County judge.
She was appointed to take over the Steingasser murder trial by State Supreme Court Justice Paula Feroleto, the chief administrative judge of the state's Eighth Judicial District. A Lockport High School graduate, Di Tullio will hear the case as an acting Niagara County judge.
After opening statements and just one day of testimony in what was widely expected to be a six- to eight-week trial, Sheldon granted a motion by the attorneys for accused killer Joseph Belstadt to declare a mistrial.
Belstadt's attorneys had argued that it would be impossible to conduct and complete the trial amid the cascading effects of the escalating coronavirus pandemic. After the trial stopped on March 16, the Office of Court Administration, which oversees the state's superior courts, declared a shutdown of the court system, except for emergency proceedings, on March 17.
The selection of a new jury and a re-start of the trial had been set for Sept 14. The departure of Sheldon and the appointment of DiTullio likely means that a new trial won't begin before some time in 2021.
That will also mean that Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek, the lead prosecutor on the case, will not be around to try it. Wojtaszek is leaving her post to run in the November general election for Sheldon's vacant county court seat.
Wojtaszek declined to comment on DiTullio's appointment and the likely further delay of the trial, citing the uncertain status of a gag order issued in the case by Sheldon.
Belstadt's lead defense attorney, Michelle Bergevin, could not immediately be reached for comment.
In granting the March mistrial motion, which was not opposed by prosecutors, Sheldon said she had accepted the concerns of Belstadt's lawyers that at some time during the lengthy trial a member of the jury, a witness, one of the lawyers in the case or even she could contract the potentially deadly coronavirus.
"I had to make a decision," Sheldon said at the time. "One of the most difficult decisions I've had to make. We're gonna stop. I think we need to try this case another time. And, unfortunately, it will have to be with another jury."
The declaration of the mistrial came less than 48 hours after Sheldon had vowed to do everything she could to keep the trial going, including quarantining the courtroom. The jury had heard opening statements in the case and testimony from four witnesses.
Belstadt faces a charge of second-degree murder in the 1993 death of 17-year-old Steingasser. He is free on $250,000 bail.
