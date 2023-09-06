James Rook has been the Town of Lockport Highway Superintendent since Dave Miller retired on Aug. 16.
Miller is still working for the town, though, since at their Aug. 16 business meeting, the town board voted to retain him as a consultant on highway department matters, at the rate of $50 per hour, up to 20 hours a month, for one year.
According to town supervisor Mark Crocker, Rook is an experienced member of the highway department and he will be paid the $89,000 salary and stipends that were paid to Miller. Rook will complete the remainder of Miller’s four-year term of office, which ends in December 2024.
Although 2023 is a local election year, there will not be a special election to pick a new highway superintendent in November. According to Crocker, the deadline for getting a special election going passed in late July.
Miller tendered his resignation letter to Crocker on Aug. 2. In the letter, he wrote, it was with “mixed emotion” that he decided to leave his post with almost a year and a half to go. The letter did not state a reason. Miller is now drawing benefits from the state Local Retirement System and is pursuing “another career,” Crocker said.
Rook will run for election to a four-year term of his own in 2024, Crocker added.
Rook is a 27-year employee of the town highway department, among its most tenured workers, but he was not Miller’s deputy.
That second-in-charge, Scott Donner, resigned effective Wednesday, and the town board appointed Kyle Rankie as the new deputy highway superintendent on Wednesday night. Donner requested, and was granted, 30 days of unpaid leave, from Sept. 11 to Oct. 11, to get signed up for retirement benefits.
