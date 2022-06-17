Two weeks after the retirement of Superintendent Michelle Bradley was announced, school board trustees will be meeting one final time before the newly elected school board is sworn in.
According to BOE President Karen Young, who decided not to run for her seat in the school board elections, the June 22 special meeting is for personnel matters, but not for the superintendent’s empty post in early fall.
However, Young also said that while no action will be taken, Superintendent of BOCES Clark Godshall will be at the meeting to present the school board’s choices in regards to the search for a new superintendent.
Tracy Caruso, the school board candidate with the most votes at the recent election, was adamant that no action should be taken on any part of the search for Bradley’s replacement.
Any action would be wrong, she said, as well as that any presentation on the subject should include her and Sterling Pierce Jr., the second highest vote winner of the election, or be re-done once they both are sworn in.
Caruso also noted that community input was crucial.
“I think it’d be nice to get a committee of teachers, people in the community, business owners and parents to work with the Board of Education and do this together,” Caruso said. “It has to be done with transparency and honesty.”
Pierce also contributed his belief, as did every current trustee and Caruso, on the question of the how and when an interim superintendent would be chosen, and who would do the choosing, the present board, excluding Pierce and Caruso, or the board chosen by this year’s election.
“At this point no decision has been made and I believe it will be discussed at the next meeting,” Pierce said, noting he’d like to be a part of any such decision and he believed that will occur.
“I don’t think there will be any action (June 22),” Pierce said.
Pierce also said that with Bradley’s departure came an “opportunity.”
“It’s an opportunity to have an open discussion and dialog of what’s to happen,” he said.
Young said the new board will be the ones to make a decision of who to hire.
“The new board will make all the decision,” she said.
Other trustees also responded.
“We have not discussed that at all,” Trustee Kristina Schutt said of hiring an interim superintendent. “I would say, based on the timeline, that it is impossible to do anything until the new board (is sworn in).”
Trustee Leslie Tobin, who narrowly re-won her seat on the board this past election, said that the responsibility to pick an interim superintendent should “absolutely” be the new board’s.
“We are not appointing anyone next meeting,” she said.
BOE Vice President John Linderman, who is the only Board of Education trustee who has seen a search for a new superintendent in Lockport, also said that the new board would make the decision.
“That meeting (June 22) is to hear what Clark Godshall advises the board on the process,” Linderman said. “The next board will choose an interim.”
Trustee Martha Kershaw also agreed.
“It should be the new board. It doesn’t make sense not to be,” Kershaw said, noting that the decision shouldn’t be rushed and needs thoughtful consideration.
“There’s work that has to be done,” she said.
Trustee Renee Cheatham said she did not believe the board would force through a vote on the appointment of a new interim superintendent and that the new board would bring a “new perspective” to the search.
“Also we should have the community involved with the selection of an interim superintendent, because there’s been a transparency issue and I think community involvement will help that,” Cheatham said. “Diversity is a big issue and we need to have more diversity by engaging the public.”
Trustee Mike Ferraro wrote back via email saying that Bradley had just retired and appointing an interim superintendent now would be premature.
“I believe the appointment of an interim superintendent, if one is necessary, will be done by the new board, not the current one,” Ferraro said.
Trustee Heather Hare also reached out through email. She said that the board hadn’t met about the plan to find a new superintendent, appoint an interim or any part of that process.
“If we appoint an interim, I’m sure it would be after the new board members are installed,” Hare wrote. “I haven’t been on a school board during a search, but I have been a reporter covering searches in larger districts and I can tell you my experience is that this process is long.”
Treasurer Ed Sandell, who did not run for reelection, said that he will not be at the June 22nd meeting.
“My belief is that this board will not appoint an interim,” Sandell said. “It would be the new board, .”
Sandell said it was a long process and there are few former superintendents who are willing to take on the job. Beyond that, he said, it’ll be hard to fill Bradley’s shoes. She's stepping down in September.
“I think the world of Michelle,” he concluded. “I will miss her professionalism and dedication to the students.”
