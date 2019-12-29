The Common Council will have three new members after they're sworn in this week.
The swearing-in ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Historic Palace Theatre.
Luke Kantor, Kelly VanDeMark and Ellen Schratz will be sworn in as the 2nd Ward Alderman, 4th Ward Alderman and Alderman-at-large, respectively.
Mayor Michelle Roman will also be sworn in for a full four-year term.
Roman said in her full term she will continue to work on things that will benefit the entire city. She added that she will continue involving citizens more and increasing information sharing.
Kantor said he would like to take the time to start addressing some of the issues 2nd Ward residents brought up to him during the campaign. Some of the issues he said were brought up include side streets getting plowed later, garbage issues, trees and getting more lighting in certain areas.
He added that when he gets in he will focus on learning about the city's budget, board and committees and large projects, like the Downtown Revitalization Project. He also said he would like to explore adding more recreational opportunities for teenagers.
Kantor said he is "extremely excited" to begin serving.
VanDeMark would like to expand the youth programs as well. She noted there isn't youth programs available during winter break.
Getting an inventory of the equipment for the parks is another goal for VanDeMark to know what equipment is needed.
Sidewalks are a major issue that also needs to be addressed, she added.
VanDeMark said she is "definitely looking forward" to her term.
"I think it’s a positive environment and very supportive of each other's initiatives," she said. "So, I think I’m definitely going to enjoy it a lot."
Schratz said she is interested in becoming involved in city events and tourism.
Like Kantor and VanDeMark, Schratz would like to take time to learn all about the city's issues.
"Once I get in there and figure what’s going on I’ll have more of an idea of where I'd like to spend my energy," Schratz said.
Schratz echoed Kantor and VanDeMark saying that she is excited to start her term as well.
"I’m excited. I’ve met a couple of times with the mayor ... I think she has a good vision of where she wants the city to go," Schratz said.
