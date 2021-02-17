A new minimum wage rate of $12.50 for city employees was approved Wednesday by the Common Council.
A series of rate increases was previously established by the New York State Minimum Wage Act. The latest increase, 70 cents, raised the minimum wage from $11.80 per hour in this part of New York state. Annual increases will continue until the rate is $15 per hour statewide.
Also Wednesday, the council:
— Approved appointment of Rosemarie Swanson, 385 Ontario St., to the Youth Board, for a term that expires Dec. 31, 2023.
— Altered a job title for the Building Inspection Department from “Property and Right of Way Maintenance Worker” to “Code Compliance Technician.”
— Approved the purchase of new computer software for the city's Assessor's Office, for $2,300.
