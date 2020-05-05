New one-day COVID-19 records set in Niagara County

Niagara County established new one-day records in the numbers of deaths and diagnoses of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
"Today is the worst day yet in Niagara County, and regretfully I must report the passing of six of our residents to COVID-19," Becky Wydysh, county legislature chair, announced during the Tuesday pandemic briefing.
Officials announced the deaths of a 61-year-old woman, a 94-year-old woman, an 83-year-old woman, an 89-year-old man, a 90-year-old man and a 62-year-old man, all of whom had underlying health conditions.
Those six cases brought the COVID-19 death toll to 34 in Niagara County.
Officials also announced 41 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to date to 570. Among those residents, 287 have recovered from the disease.
Although Tuesday marked a new daily record in COVID-19 diagnosis, Wydysh said some of that can be attributed to an increase in testing.
Also Tuesday, the New York State Department of Health updated its website to list nursing homes with at least one COVID-19 death per facility, resulting in five different facilities in Niagara County being listed.
The update, from data as of Sunday, reported 15 deaths at local adult care homes since the pandemic reached the Western New York region.
Elderwood at Lockport had one confirmed death, Newfane Rehab & Nursing Center had six confirmed deaths and two presumed deaths from the disease, Niagara Rehabilitation and Nursing Center had four confirmed deaths, Our Lady of Peace Nursing Care Residence had three confirmed deaths, and Schoellkopf Health Center had one confirmed death.
Previously, the the state health department only listed individual nursing home or adult care facilities where more than five deaths had occurred. Health officials had argued patient privacy needed protecting.
During the county briefing, Wydysh pointed to this new information as a reason to draw some inferences on the town of Newfane being "an outlier," as the rural community has more cases, 62, than some more populated municipalities.
Wydysh reiterated that the county does not oversee nursing homes and can't provide data on what's occurring inside them.
"It’s the state department of health that has the data for those nursing homes and more information about them which we don’t receive," she said.
Wydysh also further touched on increased local testing for the novel coronavirus. About a week ago, 2,171 county residents had been tested and as of Monday, 3,752 residents had been tested, according to the state health department.
"We are making progress," she said.
In addition, she noted, the percentage of residents testing positive has decreased to about 13% from 20% previously.
