Feedmore WNY, a new non-profit organization created by the alliance of Meals on Wheels for Western New York and the Food Bank of Western New York, will soon offer expanded services in Lockport.
Effective Oct. 28, FeedMore WNY will provide home-delivered meal services in the territory currently covered by Lockport Meals on Wheels.
The board of directors of Lockport Meals on Wheels recently voted to join forces with FeedMore WNY and the organizations' teams are working closely to ensure a seamless transition in delivery services. The organizations formed a partnership in February 2019 to better reach underserved populations and more efficiently meet the needs of the community.
“Lockport Meals on Wheels is pleased to join forces with FeedMore WNY,” Maureen Wendt, chair of the board of directors for Lockport Meals on Wheels, said. “The health and well-being of our Lockport Meals on Wheels clients has always been our top priority. We are confident that this step forward will greatly benefit our homebound neighbors who rely on our services. We believe that our clients will be excited to benefit from all that FeedMore WNY has to offer.”
FeedMore WNY’s home-delivered meal program offers six therapeutic diets to fit the diverse needs of its clients. The diets include a regular, low/fat, low/sodium option; a renal diet; a bland diet; a calorie-controlled diet designed to help people living with diabetes; a ground diet; and an avoiding gluten diet. Participants who receive a special diet today will receive the same diet after the transition. FeedMore WNY’s team of registered dieticians works closely with clients to ensure their dietary needs are being met.
FeedMore WNY provides a daily well-being check with volunteers reporting concerns to the Social Work department, which then works with caregivers and emergency personnel as needed to help ensure safety.
Lockport’s home-delivered meal clients will receive new perks, including access to FeedMore WNY’s angel card and birthday gift programs, AniMeals program for clients with pet companions and emergency food kits.
Representatives of FeedMore WNY note that participants do not need to re-register and that meal service for current participants will continue without disruption.
With the takeover of Lockport Meals on Wheels' territory, FeedMore WNY will prepare and deliver an additional 7,000 meals annually. In 2018, FeedMore WNY provided nearly 867,000 nutritious meals to homebound neighbors in need.
“We are thrilled to expand our home-delivered meal program to benefit our homebound neighbors in the city of Lockport,” Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY, said. “Our social work team will be able to offer a safety net to caregivers as they work to ensure the safety and well-being of our clients. We look forward to this opportunity to provide nutritious meals, compassionate care and friendship to our Lockport neighbors in need.”
Through its Food Bank Distribution Center and partner hunger-relief agencies, as well as its Meals on Wheels and other targeted feeding programs, FeedMore WNY alleviates hunger and assists community members of all ages throughout Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.
More information can be found at www.mealsonwheelswny.org and www.foodbankwny.org.
