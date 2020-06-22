Construction of a new pedestrian entry into Niagara Falls State Park has been announced by USA Niagara Development Corp. and New York State Parks.
Located at 305 Buffalo Ave., on the corner of Third Street and Buffalo Avenue, the entry goes through a vacant parcel purchased by USA Niagara through the Buffalo Billion Strategic Land Acquisition Program. The program provides funding to acquire vacant or underutilized properties near Niagara Falls State Park.
The project consists of the construction of a 6-foot-wide asphalt pathway through the USAN-owned property, a steel stairway down a 28-foot grade change into the park, asphalt pathway connection to the Riverway pathway system along the Upper Niagara River Rapids, and pathway lighting. The connector will allow easier access for residents, business and visitors from the Buffalo Avenue Heritage District to the Niagara River and the American Rapids.
“This new pedestrian entry into Niagara Falls State Park will increase accessibility and create a link between the Riverway pathway system and downtown Niagara Falls.” said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. “As New York reopens smartly and safely, we are building back better than ever before, and this project is another example of New York's dedication to the revitalization of Niagara Falls and the entire region for all to enjoy."
The $682,000, more than 1 acre project will be publicly owned and maintained.
“It has long been envisioned that every street in downtown Niagara Falls would provide pedestrian access to the water’s edge,” said USA Niagara President Anthony Vilardo. “We are very proud to have partnered with New York State Parks in providing access to the residents of Niagara Falls and to the millions of visitors we attract annually.”
Future development of the site will be conducted through a Request for Proposals (RFP) process.
