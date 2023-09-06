As students at Wilson Elementary arrive for their first day of school today, they will be greeted by their new principal for the first time.
The connections to elementary education and small town communities run deep for Jason Wilkie, the new man at the helm as Wilson Elementary enters the 2023-2024 school year.
“There’s just something about those types of communities that pulls me there,” Wilkie said. “The kids and the families are pretty special and it makes for a really good school community.”
Wilkie, a Springville native, attended Pioneer Central Schools and St. Francis High School in Hamburg. He discovered early on that he enjoyed working with children and knew that would be a part of his career path.
“When I was little, I thought I wanted to be a school bus driver,” Wilkie recalled. “When I went into college, I thought about the pediatrician route.”
He soon discovered, after briefly studying biology at SUNY Fredonia, that his passion was the education field.
“I quickly found out it was the right fit,” he said.
After graduating from Fredonia and later SUNY Oneonta, Wilkie returned to teach in the Pioneer district, where his mother also taught several elementary grades for more than 30 years.
“I got to learn a lot from her and she was a big deciding factor for me going into education too,” he said.
During his seven-year stint at Pioneer, Wilkie taught self contained special education, kindergarten and third grade. Last year, he served as assistant elementary school principal in Warsaw Central School District.
When the principal’s post at Wilson presented itself, Wilkie said the striking similarities between the districts, right down to the school colors, encouraged him to pursue the job.
“When I saw Wilson and I saw how similar it was to Warsaw and Pioneer, I said, ‘OK, I have to jump into it.’ Also, the Warsaw colors were black and orange,” he said.
Along the way, Wilkie said, he learned several pieces of good advice from the administrators he worked with previously. So far, he has found the most valuable thing he learned is relationship-building with students and faculty alike.
“I just learned so much about working with teachers, collaboration and running a building. I want the opportunity to do that for teachers, build morale and build a really cohesive team in the school,” Wilkie said.
“When you’re a teacher, I think it’s really hard to effectively teach students if you haven’t built a relationship with them… and then that filters over to the administrative role,” Wilkie said.
In his first year at the helm, Wilkie said he is most looking forward to interacting directly with students.
“I’m going to sit right down next to them and I’m going to talk to them. I’m going to ask them about how their day is going and what’s going on,” he said. “It’s (about) visibility, conversations and a lot of listening.”
