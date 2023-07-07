The Village of Wilson is moving forward in proposing new plans for its sewer improvement project.
There are two options that the village plans to pitch to New York State. No. 1 is to work on sewer pipe linings throughout the village. No. 2 is to. undertake a series of smaller upgrades to the village’s wastewater treatment plant.
As things currently stand, the village is still on the hook to repay $500,000 of grant money it previously spent on preliminary work to send wastewater to Newfane for treatment and shut down its own treatment plant.
In 2019, the village secured $4.6 million through the state’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Development Initiative, to cover most of the cost of outsourcing wastewater treatment, and earlier this year the village board decided to cancel that project. Construction was delayed by the Covid pandemic and in the interim costs increased by more than $2 million. To carry out the project, the village would have to find more grant funding and / or borrow money. Despite Mayor Arthur Lawson’s plea to continue, a majority of the board voted to discontinue it.
“When costs went up, we had to put the brakes on it and start back up at square one,” trustee Greg Martin said.
Lawson said the village may be staring down a possible 10-year bond to repay the $500,000 it spent on environmental studies at the treatment plant.
Martin, however, suggested there might be some parts of the prior project that the village can salvage, in which case its debt to the state could be reduced.
“We know what we owe, but we’re hoping that we can use some of those studies and things that have been completed in this process now,” he said.
Lawson hopes the board can move forward with the proposal to upgrade the treatment plant. He said he thinks that is the best way to secure state funding when they reapply.
“We want to get something from the REDI commission,” Lawson said. “If we want to keep (the treatment plant), then we should invest in it.”
Tentatively, the village’s project proposals will be submitted to the state sometime between August and October.
