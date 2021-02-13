A new report from the New York Coalition for Open Government found that 20 different school boards across the state have been holding improper executive sessions. The report evaluated executive sessions from meetings between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2020. According to the report, out of 165 executive session motions, 60 percent (100 of 165) were not in compliance with the Open Meetings Law.
The Niagara Falls City School District is one such school district, with the report outlining one particular instance when the school board made an improper motion to take an executive session
Paul Wolf, president of the Coalition for Open Government, believes executive sessions are beneficial to school boards, but happen more frequently than needed. He broke down some of the findings from the report.
“Out of the 17 [school boards] that we were able to fully review, 70 percent got a failing grade, 12 out of 17,” Wolf said. “Only 30 percent got a passing grade, 5 out of 17. So, not good results. I have great respect for people who serve on the school boards. For most people, it’s a volunteer position They serve because they truly care about education. But I think what happens is I think there’s a lot of bad practices that continue over time. I think theres a misconception about what you need to say in your executive session motion. People get on a board and the way they’ve always done it, is what continues. And the way most places are doing it, is incorrect, not enough information is being provided to the public.”
For the Niagara Falls School Board, the c oalition examined the executive session held at the Jan. 23, 2020 meeting. The reason listed was, ‘the purpose of discussing the discipline or removal of a person and contract negotiations with respect to a particular vendor.’ The vendor in question was unspecified with further review finding missing minutes from May 7, May 20, June 17 and June 25. This led to an incomplete in terms of a grade from the coalition.
Wolf said the four common mistakes made in executive session motions are about personnel matters, collective bargaining, not providing a reason, and litigation. In speaking about these issues, the biggest problem with these motions is the lack of specificity required for such a motion.
Mark Laurrie, superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School District, said the board always make a conscious effort to consult their attorneys to ensure all executive sessions are properly worded and necessary.
“I’ve always used the appropriate reasons and the appropriate statements, that have been approved by our attorneys. I haven’t had a chance to read that report. I can tell you that our clerk posts all of our minutes, because I review them the next day, on our district website. As part of our board proceedings, we review the previous meeting minutes every meeting. I’m not sure. I’m sure f you go back and some comma was missed or ‘the’ was missed, we’re all human, but I’d have to see his report to be able to deny or justify it.”
To keep this from becoming a recurring problem, Wolf suggested the New York State Attorney General’s office have a special division dedicated to open government issues. The Massachusetts Attorney General established this type of branch in 2009. In Massachusetts, the Attorney General has the authority to impose $1,000 fines on local governments found in violation of the open meetings law.
No lawsuits against local government for violating the open meetings law have been filed by the New York State Attorney General’s office, Wolf said. He added forms for residents to file a complaint about open meeting law violations weren’t found on the New York State Attorney General’s website.
Other school boards studied in the report include Albany, Amsterdam, Auburn, Binghamton, Brookhaven-Comsewogue, Buffalo, Canandaigua, Elmira, Hempstead, Jamestown, Kingston, New York City, Ogdensburg, Rochester, Schenectady, Syracuse, Utica, Watertown, and Yonkers.
