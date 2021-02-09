New softball diamonds proposed for Beattie Avenue

Two artificial turf softball diamonds for Lockport High School girls' teams could be built on Beattie Avenue, next to the new, all-weather LHS boys' baseball fields, under the school district's proposed 2021 Capital Improvements Project.
Residents will vote on the plan on May 18.
Timothy W. Parker, district director of facilities, said the CIP remains in the preliminary stage, with an estimated total cost of $22,941,000. Deborah Coder, the district's assistant superintendent of finance, said the state will pick up about 90 percent of the cost of the projects, with the remainder — about a quarter million dollars — coming out of the district's Capital Reserve Fund.
Most of those funds will go toward repairs to district structures with the new fields costing about a quarter of that, Parker said.
“A significant portion of the project is based on necessary building repairs and updates district wide,” he said. “These items were designated as a Level 1 priority on the 2020 Building Condition Survey. More specifically, these areas include items such as HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) and electrical system replacement, masonry repairs and floor, ceiling and roof replacements.”
The BCS is required every five years by the state Education Department, he said.
District athletics director Todd Sukdolak said in addition to those important upgrades, two new turf softball diamonds are slated to be built on Beattie Avenue, across the street from Charles Upson Elementary School, next to two all-weather baseball fields that were built for LHS four years ago. The new baseball diamonds and an artificial turf football field at Max D. Lederer Stadium behind Emmet Belknap Intermediate School cost $7.28 million combined.
If approved, the new softball diamonds will be built on district-owned property located “kitty corner” from the baseball fields — generally to the east and north of the existing fields, Sukdolak said, adding that the varsity field will be the one further north. Bleachers will be built at both diamonds, he said, adding that future additions at the complex will include restrooms and snack bar.
Parker said the 2021 capital improvement project would be completed over three phases with an estimated start-up date of the summer of 2022 and a completion date of the fall of 2024.
“It would be great, but we have to pass it first,” Sukdolak said. “I hope the public gets out and votes in a positive fashion so that we can take advantage of state funding that will pay for a big chunk of this.”
When the baseball diamonds were first approved for construction, some residents in the district raised concerns the absence of new softball fields violated Title IX of the Higher Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in educational institutions receiving federal aid.
Sukdolak said a seven-diamond complex — both baseball and softball fields — were originally proposed on Beattie for LHS varsity, JV and modified boys and girls teams in the district's proposed 2016 CIP, but was trimmed down to the two baseball fields only due to budget constraints.
New baseball fields were considered a priority at that time because the school team's existing fields at Outwater Park and North Park Jr. High School were often unplayable due to wet conditions. In addition, city ownership of Outwater Park made it difficult for district staff to maintain the diamond, he added.
