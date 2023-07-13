The Raiders will soon be no more in Barker schools.
The school district is currently in the process of selecting a new name, logo and mascot for its sports teams in light of new regulations set by the New York State Department of Education.
Three potential names have emerged from a schoolwide vote on student submissions: Bandits, Bulldogs and Bucks. The district is also soliciting input from the community in the selection of a new name.
“I think the big crux of this is that being a small school, we serve the community,” Superintendent Jake Reimer said. “And we want to make sure that all of our various stakeholders had input.”
The new SED regulation referred to as Part 123, which was passed this April and went into effect on May 3, prohibits “the use of Indigenous team names, mascots, and logos by public schools.”
While the Raiders current name nor logo specifically have direct ties or references to Indigenous people, Reimer said that the name’s past connections with an Indigenous mascot is prompting the change.
“When that came out, that’s when we basically realized there’s no denying that our Raider name has connection to that past imagery,” he said.
Barker previously used an Indigenous mascot up until approximately two decades ago. The school stopped using the mascot shortly after a 2001 memorandum issued by former state commissioner of education Richard Mills opposed “the use of Native American symbols or depictions as mascots.”
While memorabilia with the old name such as awards and trophies do not have to be changed or removed, the school will be removing the Raider name from other places that it is displayed such as scoreboards, the gym floor and team uniforms.
The school is in the process of auditing all the locations on the school’s campus where the name and logo will need to be replaced. Reimer is hopeful a new name will be chosen before the beginning of the upcoming school year, but anticipates the full transition over to the new name on the school’s campus won’t be completed until late December.
“Unfortunately, the state is not going to provide any funding for this, which we wish that they would, but to my knowledge that’s not going to happen. So there’s going to be some costs,” he said.
The school will be soliciting feedback and suggestions on the new name from district residents online through Aug. 4. More information on submitting feedback on the new name can be found on the district’s website, https://www.barkercsd.net.
