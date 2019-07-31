New stroke program launched in Niagara County

The idea was so simple, it was brilliant.
Neurosurgeons at the State University of New York at Buffalo's School of Medicine watched the advances being made by their colleagues in cardiac care, using stents and other minimally invasive surgeries and wondered, "If stents work in hearts, why wouldn't it work in the brain?"
After years of research and clinical trials. the approach to dealing with strokes has finally changed and surgery, instead of medicine, is now an acceptable option.
And now, that option will be available at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
"Memorial Medical Center has long been recognized as Niagara County's stroke center," said Memorial President & CEO Joseph Ruffolo. "Today, I'm pleased to announce that stroke care in Niagara County is taking another great step, no quantum leap, forward."
Ruffolo and other officials announced Wednesday a new partnership between the Falls hospital and the doctors from UB Neurosurgery. Aided by artificial intelligence technology, the partners will provide advanced imaging that will allow surgeons to determine if they can intervene in the treatment of a stroke with less regard to time than in the past.
"The treatment of stroke has changed in our lifetime," said Dr. Kenneth V. Snyder, a member of UB Neurosurgery, who will be part of the treatment team at Memorial. "The key has been imaging."
The new treatment, known as Advanced Stroke Program or “ASP,” features an innovative technology called Viz.ai, which will enable enhanced CT angiography of the brain from Memorial’s Heart Center/ER1 to be delivered instantaneously to a UB Neuro physician for immediate diagnosis and treatment assessment.
CT perfusion studies can be transmitted in real time to the on-call stroke specialist.
"I am able to see the slides on my cell phone," Snyder said.
In the past, many patients arriving at memorial with advanced stroke symptoms were transferred to Gates Vascular Institute in Buffalo for diagnosis. Those transfers can now be eliminated because patients will be able to receive the same stroke care protocol in Memorial’s Cardiac Stroke Unit.
“In essence, we are bringing the technical expertise and cutting edge stroke care treatment protocols used by these neuro specialists at the Gates Vascular Institute to our campus,” Ruffolo said. “This collaboration with UB Neurosurgery completes Memorial’s Circle of Cardiac Care at our Heart Center. Now, like patients presenting with a heart attack, stroke patients presenting at our emergency room can avoid a risk-laden trip across the Grand Island bridges to get treatment.”
In addition to Snyder, UB Neurosurgery physicians Dr. Elad Levy, Dr. Adnan Siddiqui, and Dr. Jason Davies, will provide on-call stroke coverage at Memorial 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Snyder will serve as Memorial’s medical stroke director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.