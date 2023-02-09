Mathis Calvin III took the oath of office as superintendent of Lockport City School District on Thursday night at Lockport High School.
Addressing the parents, teachers and school officials who gathered in the LHS auditorium and foyer for a school board-organized public reception for him, Calvin said he’s excited and “can’t wait” to start his new job on March 18. Further, he invited members of the public to sit with him so he can learn about them as he takes the job.
In a brief interview with the Union-Sun & Journal, Calvin was asked whether he’s nervous about his new job.
He laughed and said, “Yes! I want to do a great job for the students and the community. So, nervous, yes, but excited and looking forward to start.”
Calvin was hired away from his post as superintendent of Oswego City School District. Prior to that, he was the superintendent of the Wayne and Stockbridge Valley school districts.
Calvin has a master’s degree from St. John Fisher University and a doctorate from the University of Rochester. He started out as a special education teacher before landing the superintendent’s post at the New York State School for the Blind in Batavia.
Calvin said his goal in Lockport is to build as many relationships as he can “out of the gate.” In his speech at the reception, he said there are three things he wants to accomplish as superintendent.
“First is to collaborate with staff so they and students are healthy and safe,” he said.
Second, he hopes to deliver an advanced educational experience for students whether they’re bound for college or the workforce.
Third, he pledged, under his leadership, district administration will be both effective and efficient.
“I can’t do it myself,” Calvin said. “We are all teachers and we all have an impact. I want to work with teachers, parents and community to continue doing wondrous things and work to get better at the things we need.”
Terms of Calvin’s three-year contract with Lockport City School District include a salary of $205,000, the option to receive health insurance through the district for 20% of the monthly premium and 35 days of vacation per year.
Calvin’s predecessor, Michelle Bradley, retired in September 2022, after 11 years as superintendent.
