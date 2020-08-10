Amid the panic of coronavirus, Catholic Health embarked on an upgrade to the communications between EMS and ER workers by introducing Pulsara to Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston.
Pulsara works as a communication network and a mobile app. In the case of Mount St. Mary’s Regional Stroke Center, this can mean the difference between life and death as patients in the grips of a stroke are rushed to the hospital, but vital information is sent pre-arrival by Pulsara, shaving minutes off the devastation the event takes to the brain.
“We started implementing it as of March of this year, before COVID,” said Christina Hayek-Milicia, the stroke coordinator for Mount St. Mary’s Hospital. “We rolled it out here at Mount St. Mary’s, and Mercy Hospital in Buffalo. We have been using it and ironing out all the fine details, here and at Mercy Hospital.”
Hayek-Milicic said Pulsara’s role in bringing positive outcomes for stroke patients is its “innovative communications.”
“The patient already has an assessment prior to getting here, so we’re not wasting time once they get here. We’re putting them right into the CP scanner, so that we can identify whether it’s a hemorrhagic stroke or an ischemic stroke – that’s a clot versus a bleed – and then we can proceed with treatment, so the patient has the best outcome, because in our world, time is brain,” Hayek-Milicia said. “The sooner the better. The more time you have diagnosing and not treating, that’s more time brain cells are dying.”
EMS Captain of Lewiston Fire Company No. 1, Matt Grainge has been volunteering since he was a senior in high school. He described the operations before Pulsara.
“Typically, what would happen is we’d have to call on our phones, to the desk and the ER would have to have someone for us to talk to, whether be it a nurse or doctor, let them know what’s coming in,” he said. “When you got the hospital, you had to give more specifics. They needed name, date of birth for the patient, history, the vital signs and they would basically ask you all the same questions that you are now able to provide already with your Pulsara entry.
"Most of our EMT’s are younger-aged technology gurus, it’s very easy for them to pick it up and implement it … and it is definitely a way better process than calling on the phone.”
Emily Rowles, lead EMS liaison of Catholic Health, ballparked the price for Pulsara to be under $10,000 and said it was worth the funds allocated for the program.
“Pulsara is really the first time we’ve had true, two-way communication,” she said. “On top of it there’s tele-medicine built in, which we’ve never had the ability to do before.”
“It’s improved our door two times,” she said. “From the time you hit our door till you go to CP for a stroke patient, from the time you hit our door to when you see a physician, all those times have improved from bringing in Pulsara.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.