The Lockport VA Clinic has moved to a new location this year. Veterans can now receive care in a larger, upgraded clinic located at 5725 South Transit Road.
The new 10,000-square foot clinic will provide a full range of onsite and tele-health services for veterans to receive primary care, mental health, laboratory, and women’s health services using the Veteran Health Administration’s Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) health care model.
Provider Aruna Korlepara, MD, is a board-certified physician in family practice and Timothy Brimmer, PA, is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. Along with a newly contracted staff from Valor Healthcare, Inc., they will continue to provide health care at the new site.
As an additional convenience to area veterans and families, a Niagara County Veteran Service Agency representative will also be co-located at the clinic to assist with information on eligibility for veteran benefits. Veterans seeking benefits and new health care enrollment with VA are encouraged to bring their Department of Defense form (DD-214) discharge papers, as well as a recent tax return.
Previously scheduled appointments will be honored. Clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Enrolled patients should call 438-3890 for additional information and to schedule appointments.
