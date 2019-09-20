New vice president of operations for NCCC

Niagara County Community College has appointed Wayne Lynch, of Lewiston as vice president of operations.
Lynch has served as interim vice president of operations since November of 2018, and was employed by the Catholic Health System as the director of operations and director of support services for Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston prior to that.
He has an Associate’s Degree in mechanical process piping and industrial design, and an Associate’s Degree in math and science liberal arts from NCCC. He also received a Bachelor’s Degree in business administration from Buffalo State College and a Master’s Degree in business administration from the University at Buffalo.
In his position, Lynch oversees all college operations, including Facilities, Maintenance, Grounds, Construction Planning and Design, Custodial Services and Public Safety.
He is currently managing a multi-million dollar capital plan that is aimed at improving existing facilities on campus including paving projects, roofing, and updates for dining services and athletics.
