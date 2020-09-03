LOCKPORT — There's good news and bad news regarding emergency repairs needed at the city's Water Department on Summit Street.
The bad news is the main pump that distributes fresh water throughout the city will need to be replaced at a cost of anywhere between $100,000 and $200,000.
The good news is the city may be able to offset most or all of those costs by diverting surplus funds from the recently-completed major waterline work on its main supply line between the Niagara River and Lockport.
On Wednesday, the Lockport Common Council approved a resolution to make a final payment to Kandey Company in the amount of $315,988.90 for its work on the recently-completed waterline project work that forced the city to close most of Summit Street for more than a year.
Council president Mark Devine asked the city's engineering consultant Mike Marino of Nussbaumer & Clark Engineering whether $144,000 in surplus funds from that project could be used on the purchase and installation of a new pump.
Marino first told the council last month the bad news that the Water Department's No. 1 pump — the main pump in a five-pump system designed to distribute water throughout the city — had broken down. Though the situation was not deemed unsafe, city officials discussed the possibility of calling for a “State of Emergency” to expedite needed emergency repairs.
“The overall raw waterline project was anticipated to be a $7.8 million project, but with this close-out change order there will be roughly $140,000 to $150,000 left over from the project,” Marino told the council in an update this week.
“A portion of that is a grant and the balance is bond proceeds, but the way the bond resolution was written for that project, it looks like we referenced to replace a 24-inch high pressure finished waterline on Summit Street, which the high service pump station discharges to. The service pump went down, so we've worked with bond counsel and financial advisors to see if we could include any of the costs of the remaining bond proceeds for that improvement and it sounds like we can do that.”
City Treasurer Sue Mawhiney said the surplus difference was $144,000.
“We're still going to bond for the 7.8, so that way we at least have 144,000 available,” she said. “From what I'm understanding, the pump costs anywhere from $100,000 to possibly $200,000, so at least we'll have some money that we can put towards that.”
Director of Finance Tim Russo told the council that any remaining funds for the balance of the upcoming emergency repair work will be budgeted next year.
“We're preparing in 2021 to have funds available for the pump and having the bond available as well would be a way to make sure those funds are very secure and that we have more than enough funds available both for next year and moving forward as well,” Russo said.
The city contracts with N&C for engineering services.
